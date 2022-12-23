New COVID Guidelines Soon Ahead Of New Year And Upcoming Festivals. Deets Inside

New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus infections in China and some other countries, the government is taking various measures, including random testing of arriving international passengers, to curb possible spread of infections. Therefore, Union Health Ministry will on Friday issue a new advisory for COVID-19 in view of New Year and upcoming festivals, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday and urged people to start wearing face masks again. Apart from this, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also urged states to follow Covid protocol.

Meanwhile, allaying fears about BF.7 variant of coronavirus, a prominent scientist on Friday said it is a sub-variant of Omicron strain and that India need not worry too much about its severity on the population. Speaking to PTI, Rakesh Mishra, Director, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bangalore, however cautioned that wearing face masks and avoiding unnecessary crowds is always advisable.

Random Covid testing for arriving international passengers

The government on Thursday said that two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus test from December 24.

The Union health ministry has written to the civil aviation ministry in this regard amid an increase in coronavirus cases in many countries.

Following random testing, if anybody is found Covid-positive, the sample should be sent for genomic testing at the designated INSACOG laboratory network, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in a letter to his civil aviation ministry counterpart Rajiv Bansal.



