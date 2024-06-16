Home

New Criminal Laws To Replace IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act from July 1; All You Need To Know

Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has extended the duration of police custody under general criminal laws.

New Criminal Laws: Minister of State Independent Charge Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday announced that the new Criminal Laws, namely Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, will come into force from July 1, 2024.

IPC, CrPC, And Indian Evidence Act Are Changing

“IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act are changing. After following the due consultation process and keeping in mind the reports of the Law Commission of India, the three laws have been changed,” said Meghwal.

“The three laws will be implemented from July 1 with the names Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. Training facilities for the three new laws are being provided in all states,” said Meghwal.

Bureau of Police Research and Development Providing Training

Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized that the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) is conducting training sessions for it.

“Our judicial academies and national law universities are also providing training for the same. Everything is going hand in hand and from July 1, all these three laws which are crucial for the criminal justice system will be implemented in the country,” he said.

Significantly, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has extended the duration of police custody under general criminal laws from 15 days to up to 90 days, contingent on the offense’s severity.

20 New Crimes Added To The Bill

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will comprise 358 sections, a reduction from the 511 sections in the IPC. It introduces 20 new crimes, increases imprisonment sentences for 33 offenses, and raises fines for 83 crimes. Additionally, mandatory minimum punishments are now established for 23 offenses, community service penalties are introduced for six crimes, and 19 sections have been repealed or omitted from the bill.

177 Provisions Changed, 39 New Sub-sections Added

Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita will have 531 sections (in place of 484 sections of CrPC). A total of 177 provisions have been changed in the bill, and nine new sections as well as 39 new sub-sections have been added to it. The draft act has added 44 new provisions and clarifications. Timelines have been added to 35 sections and audio-video provision has been added at 35 places.

A total of 14 sections have been repealed and removed from the bill.

24 Provisions Changed Two New Provisions And Six Sub-Provisions Added

The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will now comprise 170 provisions, an increase from the original 167, with 24 provisions undergoing changes. The bill has been expanded to include two new provisions and six sub-provisions, while six provisions have been repealed or removed.

The latest reforms in India’s criminal justice system represent a major shift in focus, prioritizing crimes against women, children, and the nation. This is a significant departure from the colonial-era laws that emphasized issues such as treason and offenses against the treasury over the concerns of the common people.

