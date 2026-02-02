GHC-SCW Becomes First Health Care Organization in the World to Adopt Epic’s AI Charting ToolGroundbreaking innovation allows providers to focus fully on patients, reduces burnout and transforms the care experience. MADISON, Wis., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin (GHC-SCW) announced today that it is the first health care organization in the world to adopt Epic’s new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Charting tool into their medical practice, marking a major innovation milestone in the future of patient-centered care and provider well-being. Epic AI Charting uses secure, health care-specific artificial intelligence to draft visit notes as it listens to in-person or virtual visits, with patient consent. By reducing the need for providers to balance listening, typing and documentation during appointments, the tool allows clinicians to be fully present with patients while ensuring timely, accurate medical records. “This technology fundamentally changes the experience of a health care visit,” said Dr. Chris Kastman, Chief Medical Officer at GHC-SCW. “AI Charting supports our providers behind the scenes so they can focus on what matters most, including listening to their patients, building trust and making shared decisions together. It is a powerful example of how technology should enhance, not replace, human connection in health care.” GHC-SCW providers who were among the first in the world to integrate the use of Epic AI Charting into their practice report meaningful improvements in both patient care and their own well-being. “It’s changed my life and made note-writing so much easier,” said Dr. Kate Ledford, GHC-SCW Provider and Associate Medical Director of Informatics and Population Health. “It’s saving me time, which is great, but it’s also saving my sanity and allowing me to give more attention directly to my patients.” “Beyond saving time and making note-writing easier, this tool has truly enhanced my experience of caring for patients. It has brought me back to why I went to medical school in the first place — to connect face-to-face with patients, not with a computer,” said Dr. Matthew Swedlund, Senior Medical Director at GHC-SCW. According to Epic’s early impact data, clinicians using AI Charting reported:
