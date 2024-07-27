Home

New Free Bus Route Launched From Shimla To President’s Retreat In Mashobra; Details Here

The complimentary bus service of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation operates from the lift parking at Mall Road, Shimla on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Shimla: In a welcome news for the travelers who are planning to visit Shimla soon, the presidential residence has announced that it will provide a free bus service to tourists to the President’s summer retreat in Shimla. The Shimla to Mashobra service was started to celebrate President Draupadi Murmu’s two years in office on July 25. The Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra in Himachal’s Shimla District opened its doors to the public in April 2023.

The complimentary bus service of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation operates from the lift parking at Mall Road, Shimla on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Ajay Bhardwaj, a guide at the presidential residence said that visitors can explore the 174-year-old Rashtrapati Niwas, nature trails and other parts of the building including its lawns and parks. Shimla is a city that is rich in historic buildings from the British colonial era.

Constructed in 1850 by the King of Koti in European architectural style, the Rashtrapati Niwas, previously known as the Retreat Building, is one of four existing presidential residences in India. The other three are, Rashtrapati Ashiana a Presidential retreat in Dehradun, Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana and Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President, in New Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh Sees 1 Crore Tourists In 6 Months

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a significant surge in tourism as over one crore tourists visited the state in the first six months of 2024, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

By the end of June, the state recorded 100,87,440 tourists at key destinations like Shimla, Manali, Dharamsala, Dalhousie, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti. Kullu and Shimla circuits emerged as top attractions, drawing 4,73,737 and 4,48,392 tourists respectively. This trend has continued in July, aided by favourable weather conditions and open roads, allowing tourists to escape the summer heat of the plains and enjoy the scenic beauty of Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhu assured the tourists that a majority of roads remain accessible.

“Despite recent weather conditions affecting some roads, most of the roads across the state remain open and accessible to tourists and the public. Himachal is also witnessing an influx of thousands of tourists in July and these numbers are promising and we expect to surpass two crore visitors by the end of this year,” he said in a statement. He emphasised the importance of tourists staying informed by checking the latest travel advisories and road conditions through the helplines of the district administration, police department and social media handles.

CM Sukhu reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure that visitors travel safely and enjoy their holidays at various destinations in the state. He said the Public Works Department (PWD) is working to clear road blockades and restore travel routes swiftly. The department of Tourism and Civil Aviation is also encouraging tourists to check for updates on specific routes and travel with confidence.

