New Himachal CM To Be Picked By Congress High Command, Say MLAs At Party Meet

Currently, a meeting of newly elected Congress MLAs to discuss the appointment of the next chief minister is underway amid a show of strength by aspirants to the post, a day after the party wrested power from the BJP

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister: There is a lot of curiosity regarding the new chief minister face for Himachal Pradesh. Currently, a meeting of newly elected Congress MLAs to discuss the appointment of the next chief minister is underway amid a show of strength by aspirants to the post, a day after the party wrested power from the BJP. Chief Minister candidate will be chosen by Congress High Command say MLAs At Party Meet. A one-line resolution has been passed authorising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide the CLP leader. This has been the tradition in the Congress party, reported PTI.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Ministerial Candidates

Chief Minister hopefuls Pratibha Singh, Mukesh Agnihotri and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu reached the party office for the Congress Legislature Party meeting along with their supporters, who raised slogans in their favour.

As the party’s central observers – Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former CM of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda – worked to find a consensus candidate, a group of supporters of Pratibha Singh, the state party chief and the wife of former CM Virbhadra Singh, blocked their vehicle and raised slogans in her support.

The central leaders submitted a list of the party’s winning MLAs to the governor and “sought time” to formally stake claim to form the government.

Congress leader Sukhu said, “I am not a chief minister aspirant. I am just a Congress worker and whatever decision the high command would take would be accepted,” reported PTI.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.



