New Indian cricket team jersey available on Adidas website. Check price and how to buy

The new Indian Cricket Team Jersey is available on the official Adidas website. The Indian cricket team will be seen wearing the new kit during the World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7. Fans have been eager to get their hands on the new jeseys since it was unveiled on Thursday.
