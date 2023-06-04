Menu
Search
Subscribe
National

New Indian cricket team jersey available on Adidas website. Check price and how to buy

By: admin

Date:


The new Indian Cricket Team Jersey is available on the official Adidas website. The Indian cricket team will be seen wearing the new kit during the World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7. Fans have been eager to get their hands on the new jeseys since it was unveiled on Thursday.

The men’s team will also wear the new kit during the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. Interestingly, it will be the first ODI World Cup to be held entirely in India.

The new Indian cricket team jerseys are available at a price of 4,999 on the Adidas website while the ODI Replica jersey is available for 2,999 and ODI Fan jersey is available for 999.

BCCI had released a short video with popular Indian cricket stars including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Harmanpreet Kaur wearing the new Indian jersey made by Adidas.

In the tweet, BCCI wrote, “The jersey that makes you feel just one thing, Impossible Is Nothing!”

BCCI had announced the new exclusive partnership with Adidas via a blog post on May 23, the Indian cricket board had said, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) & Adidas has today announced a brand-new partnership as the kit sponsor for the BCCI. The contract, which runs through to March 2028, will give Adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game.”

“Adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI- including the men’s, women’s & youth teams. Starting June 2023, Team India will be seen in the three stripes for the very first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals.” the blog post added

Here’s how to buy the new India cricket team jersey:

1) Visit the official Adidas website to buy the India cricket team jersey at www.adidas.co.in/cricket-jerseys.

2) Alternatively, you can visit the Adidas website and click on Team India under the Cricket tab and then click on Jerseys.

2) Log in or register on the Adidas website

3) Select the jersey from the range of options and click on it.

4) Select the size according to your measurements and click on add to cart

5) Pay using the options available on the payment page

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

More
Less

Updated: 04 Jun 2023, 11:43 AM IST



Source link

Previous article
Cameron Green Ready To Face Familiar Foe Rohit Sharma In WTC Final
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights