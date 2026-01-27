VILLEPINTE, France, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast media and solutions for medical imaging, is delighted to announce the approval by European Commission of a new indication in children from birth for its macrocyclic high-relaxivity gadolinium-based contrast agent, Elucirem™ (gadopiclenol) in the European Union (EU). Born of Guerbet innovation, Elucirem™ (Gadopiclenol) is the first gadolinium-based contrast agent with the highest relaxivity, in comparison to other available gadolinium-based contrast agents (GBCA) [1]. Elucirem™ was initially approved in the EU in December 2023. It is produced in France and in the USA and is marketed by Guerbet in vials and prefilled syringes. In the European Union, Elucirem™ is indicated in adults and in children now from birth, for contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to improve detection and visualization of pathologies with disruption of the blood-brain-barrier (BBB) and/or abnormal vascularity of:
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/elucirem-epar-product-information_en.pdf About the Guerbet / Bracco Imaging collaboration Bracco Imaging and Guerbet in December 2021 entered a worldwide collaboration on Gadopiclenol manufacturing and research and development activities. Gadopiclenol is commercialized independently under separate brands. Both Guerbet and Bracco Imaging each own valuable intellectual property on Gadopiclenol. Furthermore, after an agreed transition period when Guerbet manufactures Gadopiclenol for both Guerbet and Bracco, both companies will manufacture the Gadopiclenol active ingredient and finished product. The strategic collaboration is expected to accelerate access to Gadopiclenol and deliver innovation, as well as better care to patients and caregivers alike. GBCA: Gadolinium-Based Contrast Agent 1 Robic C et al. Invest Radiol. 2019;54(8):475-484. 2 PRAC, European Medicines Agency, 2017 3 FDA Drug Safety Communication, 2017 4 Brunjes et al. Water Research, 2020 Contacts:
Matthieu BRUNEAU – Global corporate communication manager
- the brain, spine, and associated tissues of the central nervous system (CNS);
- the liver, kidney, pancreas, breast, lung, prostate, and musculoskeletal system.
Email: [email protected]
WF PROM JAN 2026 I26004145
