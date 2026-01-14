LEHI, Utah, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — eLuma, a leading provider of behavioral health and special education services for K-12 schools, announced the release of its second annual 2025 State of Student Mental Health Report, examining the challenges and trends shaping student wellbeing during the current school year. The report reveals an alarming continuation of declining student mental health across the United States and offers practical, evidence-based strategies to help school districts strengthen district-wide student behavioral health supports. As part of its research, eLuma surveyed over 400 school administrators, teachers, and mental health providers nationwide. This marks the second year of eLuma’s annual report, and the findings echo those of last year. Despite growing student need, more than half of public schools (52%) report they are not able to effectively provide mental health services to all students who need them, underscoring persistent gaps in staffing, funding, and provider capacity. Many of the challenges highlighted in prior years remain unresolved, signaling that current approaches are falling short and more effective and scalable solutions are needed. Methodology Drawing on responses from educators and school-based mental health professionals across multiple states, the report captures perspectives from school and district leaders, teachers, and special education and mental health providers responsible for student support systems. To ensure consistent, comparable results, we’ve maintained the same survey questions each year. Key Findings
- Findings confirm a troubling trend: student mental health continues to worsen, with more than half (57%) of mental health providers reporting a decline in the past year—up from 46% in 2024.
- Only 4% of respondents saw any improvement, while just 12% described continuity of care as consistent and well-coordinated.
- Teachers remain the least confident group, with 28% expressing low confidence in their schools’ ability to support student mental health.
- Administrators continue to prioritize the same top needs year after year: caregiver engagement, professional development for staff, and universal screening systems.
