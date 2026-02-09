The Times Of Bengal

New Study in JNCCN Unlocks Important Information About How to Treat Recurring Prostate Cancer

UCLA researchers found that routine PSMA PET/CT scans could help doctors select treatment approaches for the best long-term outcomes in patients with recurring prostate cancer after surgical removal of the prostate.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — New research in the February 2026 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network found that incorporating information from prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET/CT scans may be able to predict progression-free survival (PFS) and guide treatment planning in patients with rising prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels following removal of the prostate. 