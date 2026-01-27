ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Avion Pharmaceuticals, an Alora Pharmaceuticals subsidiary company focused on advancing treatment for Parkinson’s disease, is proud to announce the findings from a recently published study examining the real-world practice of splitting carbidopa/levodopa tablets. The article, Practices and Perceptions Around Splitting of Carbidopa/Levodopa Tablets: A Survey of Patients and Neurologists, appears in Neurodegenerative Disease Management and reports that people living with Parkinson’s disease often split immediate-release carbidopa/levodopa tablets to manage motor symptoms, a practice that becomes more common, burdensome, and imprecise as the disease progresses. The study, led by Drs. Ramon L. Rodriguez, Stuart H. Isaacson, Yasar Torres-Yaghi, Rajesh Pahwa, and Ahmad Al-Sabbagh, highlights ongoing challenges related to dosing precision, treatment complexity, and quality of life for people living with Parkinson’s disease. To better understand these challenges, researchers conducted surveys among 101 people living with Parkinson’s disease and caregivers, as well as 120 neurologists, including movement disorder specialists. Across respondents, motor symptoms were reported to have a substantial impact on quality of life, particularly in the later stages of the disease. Among surveyed patients with longer disease duration, more advanced disease, and greater difficulty controlling motor fluctuations, pill splitting was more commonly reported. Of those surveyed that reported splitting pills in half, only 27% find pill splitting easy and of those surveyed who fragmented their pills further beyond a half, just 18% find it accurate.1 “These survey findings reinforce what we hear consistently from patients and clinicians – that dosing flexibility and precision become increasingly important as Parkinson’s disease progresses,” said Art Deas, Chief Executive Officer of Alora Pharmaceuticals. “DHIVY was developed to address this challenge. It is the first and only functionally scored immediate release carbidopa/levodopa tablet, designed to allow a single tablet to be divided into smaller, more precise segments that are easy to snap, supporting individualized dosing without the need for traditional pill splitting.”2-4 Neurologists participating in the survey also reported growing dissatisfaction with available treatment options as Parkinson’s disease progresses. Physicians estimated that approximately 45% of their patients split carbidopa/levodopa tablets based on medical recommendation, while nearly 22% do so independently without physician guidance. Overall, the findings underscore the importance of continued collaboration among patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers to address evolving treatment needs and help reduce treatment burden as Parkinson’s disease advances. About DHIVY DHIVY® (carbidopa and levodopa) tablets are indicated for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. DHIVY is a functionally scored tablet designed to allow division into smaller dose segments. Patients should take DHIVY exactly as prescribed.2
See ISI below. About Alora Pharmaceuticals
Alora Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with neurological disorders through innovative therapeutic solutions and patient-centered support. Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, the company focuses on advancing treatments that make real differences in daily care. About the Study The full study, “Practices and perceptions around splitting of carbidopa/levodopa tablets: a survey of patients and neurologists,” is available in Neurodegenerative Disease Management (DOI: 10.1080/17582024.2025.2577054). © 2026 Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC. All rights reserved.
DHIVY® is a registered trademark of Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC. References: 1. Rodriguez R., Isaacson S., Torres-Yaghi Y, Pahwa https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41332336/ – full-view-affiliation-4 R. Holecek D, Al-Sabbagh A. Practices and perceptions around splitting of carbidopa/levodopa tablets: a survey of patients and neurologists. Neurodegenerative Disease Management, 2025 Dec 3:1-7. doi: 10.1080/17582024.2025.2577054 2. DHIVY. Package insert. Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC; 2022. 3. Beach D. Accu-Break’s innovative tablet technology – 2016 advancements. ONdrugDelivery Magazine. 2016;69:39-40. 4. Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Food and Drug Administration. Tablet Scoring: Nomenclature, Labeling, and Data for Evaluation. US Department of Health and Human Services; 2013. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION & INDICATION DHIVY is contraindicated in patients
Please click here for full Prescribing Information. NP-4069-v1 (v1.2) SOURCE Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC
- Currently taking a nonselective monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor (e.g., phenelzine, linezolid, and tranylcypromine) or have recently (within 2 weeks) taken a nonselective MAO inhibitor. Hypertension can occur if these drugs are used concurrently.
- With known hypersensitivity to any component of DHIVY.
