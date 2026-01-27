Despite evidence supporting hormone therapy care and recent FDA black box warning reversal, many physicians remain out of date in their menopause care

9 in 10 women report experiencing at least one menopause-related symptom, with women reporting more than five symptoms on average.

Nearly two-thirds of women experience sleep disruption, and one in three report changes in sexual desire.

Among the 51% of women who have sought care: More women are prescribed antidepressants or sleep medications (23% combined) than hormone replacement therapy (20%), despite evidence supporting hormone therapy for many menopause symptoms. More than one in four (28%) are told to return later when symptoms worsen or menstruation has stopped for a full year. Younger women in their 40s were disproportionately affected by this “wait and see” approach to care, despite reporting a higher incidence of significant negative impact on their work, confidence, and intimate relationships than women in their 50s .

A significant trust gap exists: 86% of women named the ability of their clinician to listen and answer questions as their number one criterion in selecting a menopause care provider 60% are not confident in their OB-GYN’s menopause expertise. 56% are not confident their primary care provider has specialized menopause training. Nearly three-quarters believe clinicians should be required to complete continuing education in menopause care. 25% report being unsatisfied with the outcome after meeting with their clinician

Menopause is having a measurable impact on daily life: 87% report a negative impact on confidence and sense of self. 75% report a negative impact on work, rising to 83% among women ages 40–44.



/PRNewswire/ — Inflexxion Health, a telehealth menopause care provider serving women in the Mountain West, today shared the survey findings as part of its official launch. The survey of 1,000 women ages 40-60 across the Mountain West highlights a widespread mismatch between women’s experience during the menopause transition and the care they receive. While the vast majority of women report experiencing multiple symptoms associated with the menopause transition, the survey found that women are more likely to be prescribed antidepressants and sleep medications than hormone replacement therapy (HRT), despite evidence supporting the effectiveness and safety of hormone therapy for many menopause-related symptoms. “Expert menopause care remains an unmet need for many women in the Mountain West,” said Victoria Glickman Hodgkins, Founder and CEO of Inflexxion Health. “Women turn to their healthcare providers, often multiple times, and too many are told to wait until it’s been a year since their last period, instructed to return when their symptoms worsen, or offered care that doesn’t address the hormonal changes that are at the root cause of their distress. Closing this gap in care is why we started Inflexxion Health.” Inflexxion Health’s mission is to address these challenges by empowering women to consult an expert menopause care clinician in the comfort of their own home via Zoom.The findings come amid renewed attention on menopause treatment options following the recent FDA decision to remove the black box warning from hormone replacement therapy labeling — a move intended to better reflect current evidence around the safety and benefits of HRT for appropriate patients. Despite this change, the survey suggests that lingering confusion, inconsistent practices, and significant communication gaps continue to shape how menopause care is delivered by clinicians and perceived by their patients. “Menopause care is evolving but this study highlights that there is still significant room for change and improvement,” said Dr. Rowena Chua, Medical Practice President at Inflexxion Health. “Evidence-based hormone therapy, respectful dialogue with patients, and thoughtful, individualized care should all be the standard we meet. Women deserve clinicians who listen, explain, and are up-to-date with the latest menopause research and care protocols.”Inflexxion Health was founded on a simple, powerful belief: women deserve expert, accessible, and compassionate care through every stage of the menopause transition. We deliver personalized, evidence-based menopause care via telehealth video consultations. Our solution is designed for convenience, privacy, and access in the Mountain West where geography and access to specialists shouldn’t determine quality of care.Cheryl Jacobs RebaczSOURCE Inflexxion Health