Good News For Delhiites: New Terminal 1 at Delhi Airport to Open on THIS Date, Check Facilities And Other Deets Here

According to DIAL, from August 17, SpiceJet will shift 13 of its flights to the new terminal, followed by IndiGo, which will transfer 34 flights from Terminals 2 and 3 starting September 2.

New Delhi: The newly developed Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport will be operational from August 1, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced on Wednesday. To recall, the Terminal 1 of the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10. With the opening of the Terminal 1, Terminals 2 and 3 will witness a major relieve. This will also enhance the overall airport capacity and offering an improved passenger experience.

Speaking about the operationalization of the new terminal, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said, “Delhi Airport is glad to announce the operationalization of new Terminal 1 from August 17, 2024. The state-of-the-art Terminal 1 will significantly boost our capacity, easing pressure on Terminals 2 and 3. Passengers can expect a smoother travel experience with improved amenities and advanced technology.”

Here are facilities introduced by DIAL:

DIAL has introduced a Mobile Check-in Service, which allows passengers to bypass long queues at check-in counters.

Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), Individual Carrier System (ICS), and Self Baggage Drop (SBD) kiosks are introduced by DIAL.

In the new terminal,, the passengers can also enjoy an expanded Shop and Dine area, a prayer room, a yoga zone, quiet spaces, and various other amenities aimed at enhancing comfort and convenience.

In terms of connectivity, Terminal 1 is well-linked with Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line and offers regular bus services operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

A shuttle service also connects Terminals 1, 2, and 3, ensuring easy transit between them.

Terminal 1 feature expanded parking facilities and realigned pick-up and drop-off lanes to streamline vehicle traffic.

On the airside, a redesigned apron with 82 Code C stands, dual taxiways, and advanced technological upgrades ensures efficient and safe aircraft handling, contributing to faster aircraft turnaround and improved air traffic flow.











