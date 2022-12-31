New Tool To Allow Users Change Their iPhone’s System Font On iOS 16. This Is How It Can Be Done
A new tool has been created that will allow Apple users to change their iPhone’s system font on iOS 16.
New Delhi: A new tool has been created that will allow Apple users to change their iPhone’s system font on iOS 16. This tool will help the users to change the font without jailbreaking their iPhone.
According to MacRumors, over the years, Apple has increased the level of customisation iPhone users have access to, but one thing they cannot change is the iPhone’s system-wide font.
Developer Zhuowei Zhang created a tool that changes the system-wide font of an iPhone by exploiting a security loophole in past versions of iOS 16.
To use the tool and change an iPhone’s system-wide font, it must run iOS 16.1.2 or earlier since Zhang used a security loophole patched in iOS 16.2, according to the report.
Moreover, to check what version your iPhone is running, go to Settings then General then About and then see what is listed as the iOS version.
Last weekend, Apple stopped signing iOS 16.1.2, meaning if users running iOS 16.2, they will not be able to downgrade, said the report.
The tool is available on GitHub as an IPA file and lets users choose from several fonts, such as Comic Sans MS, Fira Sans, and DejaVu Sans Mono, the report added.
Published Date: December 31, 2022 11:58 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Maharashtra Board Announces Class 10 SSC, Class 12 HSC 2023 Exam Dates mahahsscboard.in; Full Details Here
[ad_1] Exam Date 1st Half (Starts at 11 am) 2nd Half (Starts at 3 pm) March 2, 2023 First Language:...
Shah Rukh Khan Pens Emotional Message on PM Narendra Modis Mother Heerabens Demise
[ad_1] Shah Rukh Khan recently penned an emotional message on PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben's demise. SRK Pens Emotional on...
5 Measures to Keep Your Weight in Check For Joint Pain And Swelling
[ad_1] Weight Loss For Arthritis: Many individuals have trouble managing arthritis. Even though those with arthritis have difficulty reducing weight,...
Mastermind Behind Bihar Hooch Tragedy That Killed Nearly 80 People Nabbed From Delhi’s Dwarka
[ad_1] Last week, a special investigation team, constituted by the Bihar police in the incident, apprehended a homoeopathy compounder, who...
Manali Traffic Comes To A Standstill As People Throng In Large Numbers To Celebrate New Year
[ad_1] Manali Traffic Update: The roads were packed with cars as the traffic movement in several areas was impacted due...
Stunning Time-Lapse Video Captures US Town Completely Disappearing Under Snow
[ad_1] The one-minute-long video comprises 48 hours of Storm Jonas as Herndon, North Virginia was buried by the blizzard. It...
Average Rating