New Year 2023 Celebrations Begin In India! Security Augmented In In Various Cities | Sneak Peek

Happy New Year 2023: Zeal, Cheers and Vigour is brimming all around as people are put on streets geared to usher in New Year 2023. Music is reverberating, aroma of grills and scrumptious food is up in the air and people have donned their best attires because we can’t calm it is New Year! While many are out and about some are all cozy and comfy in their blankets and that’s super too.

As most of the COVID curbs have been called off, people are thronging bars, restaurants, travel destinations to celebrate and ring in the beauty of New Year with smile and cheers.

Here is a glimpse of how Indians are flocking places while security is augmented to avoid any untoward action on New Year eve.

Security Heightened In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Delhi New Year Rules

More than 16,000 personnel will be deployed across the city on New Year’s Eve.

Over 2,500 women police personnel will be deployed during the celebrations.

Mumbai New Year Rules

Terrace parties are now permitted until 12.30 am while parties inside are permitted until 5 am. A no-objection certificate (NOC) from the society and authorisation from the neighbourhood police station are required for anyone who wished to play music at a terrace party.

Restaurants are permitted to stay open until 1.30 am whereas bars and pubs can be open until 5 am. This year, Mumbai Police has also permitted the setting off of firecrackers, but not too close to sensitive areas like oil refineries and gas stations.

BEST to run 50 additional buses on 31st December in various areas of Mumbai including Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach and other beaches keeping in mind the rush of tourists on that day

Keeping in view the huge crowds on Dec 31 & New Year at Gateway of India & outside Taj Hotel, appropriate arrangements made by police to maintain law & order. We request that the boats at Jetty No. 1 to Jetty No. 4 be closed after 2 pm in view of the above reason.

Western Railway will run eight special local trains from midnight of 31st December, 2022 to 1st January, 2023 including 4 trains in down direction from Churchgate to Virar, and 4 trains in up direction from Virar to Churchgate

Bengaluru New Year Rules

In Bengaluru, all New Year’s Eve festivities must be over by 1 AM on January 1, and New Year’s celebrations must stop at 1 AM on January 2.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) announced on Thursday that metro rail services in the city will be extended beyond their usual hours on New Year’s Eve.

Countries That Have Ushered New Year 2023

Australians flock the famous Sydney Harbour to witness stunning fireworks.

New Zealand has also welcomed the New Year with great pomp and show

#WATCH | People in New Zealand cheerfully welcome New Year 2023 amid fireworks & light show. Visuals from Auckland.#NewYear2023 (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/mgy1By4mmA — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

