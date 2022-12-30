New Year Celebrations 2023: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Augment Security

With New Year celebrations in the air, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru have taken strict measurements to ensure law and order. Know what all is allowed and what is not this new year celebration.

Commuters must avoid Dr Karni Singh road on Thursday, Friday.

New Year 2023: With New Year cheers growing in the air, vigilance is as important as biding adieu to the year 2022. As most of the COVID curbs have been called off, people are thronging bars, restaurants, travel destinations to celebrate and ring in the beauty of New Year with smile and cheers.

But sans restrictions, police everywhere has also augmented its security and vigilance to mitigate traffic and avoid any mishap.

Here is a comprehensive guide to what all measure police has taken in big metro cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Take account of what all is allowed and what is not and enjoy a great New Year celebrations within the bounds of law.

Delhi New Year Rules

Delhi police said on Thursday that more than 16,000 personnel will be deployed across the city on New Year’s Eve, according to news agency ANI.

Over 2,500 women police personnel will be deployed during the celebrations.

Anyone found to be stunt biking, driving under the influence, driving too fast, driving recklessly, driving in a zigzag pattern, or driving dangerously may face harsh penalties. No cars are allowed in the inner, middle, or outer areas unless they have valid passes.

Mumbai New Year Rules

Mumbai Police will deploy over 11,500 security personnel at key locations throughout the city to prevent any untoward incident on New Year’s Eve.



Terrace parties are now permitted until 12.30 am while parties inside are permitted until 5 am. A no-objection certificate (NOC) from the society and authorisation from the neighbourhood police station are required for anyone who wished to play music at a terrace party.

Restaurants are permitted to stay open until 1.30 am whereas bars and pubs can be open until 5 am. This year, Mumbai Police has also permitted the setting off of firecrackers, but not too close to sensitive areas like oil refineries and gas stations.

BEST to run 50 additional buses on 31st December in various areas of Mumbai including Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach and other beaches keeping in mind the rush of tourists on that day

Bengaluru New Year Rules

In Bengaluru, all New Year’s Eve festivities must be over by 1 AM on January 1, and New Year’s celebrations must stop at 1 AM on January 2.

To avoid problems with law and order, Bengaluru Police would be closely watching the city’s New Year celebrations.

City party planners must adhere to decibel regulations and avoid upsetting nearby residents. A total of 5,200 civil police officers, in addition to 4,000 traffic police officers, will be stationed around the city to manage the flow of commuters and partygoers.

-The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) announced on Thursday that metro rail services in the city will be extended beyond their usual hours on New Year’s Eve.



