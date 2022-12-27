National

New Year Travel Tips: Head To These Offbeat Locations In The Heart Of Himachal To Celebrate

Travel Tips 2023: If you want to celebrate this new year in peace, then there are some offbeat places in the heart of Himachal that can surely surprise you. Watch this video to know about the most beautiful offbeat places of Himachal Pradesh to make your new year celebration memorable.

Travel Tips: Himachal, the great love of mountain lovers, is a delight to visit on New Year’s eve. A number of places in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh see snowfall around the last week of December, making the place a sight to behold. For those who are looking for a mountain escape in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the New Year. Watch this video to explore the most beautiful offbeat places in Himachal Pradesh.

