New York Strikers’ Wicketkeeper Azam Khan Picks Babar Azam, Virat Kohli As Favourites

The 24-year-old Azam Khan has played three T20Is for Pakistan so far.

Azam Khan in action during the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. (Image: Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: Pakistan wicketkeeper Azam Khan has named Babar Azam and Virat Kohli as his favourite cricketers from Pakistan and India respectively because the way both batters approach the game across formats.

Babar and Virat are considered among the modern-day greats and have been the pillars for their respective countries over the past decade. While Babar is still captaining Pakistan in all the three formats, Virat relinquished his leadership duties last year.

“One from Pakistan, I’ll say Babar Azam because he is an all-format player and he is one of the finest products that has ever been produced by Pakistan,” Azam, who plays for New York Strikers in Abu Dhabi T10 League, told exclusively to India.com.

“So, I think hats off to him for the way he has approached in every format, and from India, I will say Virat Kohli. He is one of my favorite batters and even Rohit Sharma, added the wicketkeeper batter.

Asked to pick one between Rohit and Virat, the 24-year-old was quick to name the former India skipper. “I will pick Virat Kohli cause he is an all-format player and he has a terrific record in every country,” added Azam, who is also the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan.

Being a wicketkeeper is a hard job and in T10s it is more stressful, felt Azam. “You don’t really get enough dismissal behind the stumps in T10 which is a bit stressful for the keepers but in the end, you just have to give your 100 percent.

“You have to be on your toes and that is what T10 cricket is all about. It is a fast format and you don’t get much time to think,” added Azam, who has played only three T20Is so far for Pakistan.

(Interview taken By Sajal Patra)



