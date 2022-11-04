New Zealand QUALIFIED For T20 WC S/F With Win Over Ireland?

T20 World Cup 2022: The Blackcaps needed this win to seal their spot with seven points from five games.

New Zealand vs Ireland, 37th Match, Super 12 Group 1 – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Adelaide: With a win over Ireland on Friday in a Super 12 game at the Adelaide Oval, New Zealand became the first team to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. NZ beat Ireland by 35 runs. The Blackcaps needed this win to seal their spot with seven points from five games. NZ captain Kane Williamson rose to the occasion and hit a brilliant 61 off 35 balls. The Williamson-led side has lost merely one game in the Super 12 stage. England beat them by 20 runs at Gabba in Brisbane. NZ has played consistently well and that is the reason they find themselves in the semi-final before the rest of the sides.

England and Australia are locked in the second spot with five points. One of the two teams will go through. Hence, it is important both sides win their last game. Looks like it will finally boil down to the net run rate (NRR).

From the other group, India is currently on top while South Africa is in the second spot currently. The Rohit Sharma-led side play their last Super 12 game against Zimbabwe and a win there would ensure India make the semi-final. Only if India loses, then things open up and Pakistan returns in the reckoning for a spot.

“The ball held on the surface a little bit, I think the guys at the top were brilliant to give us the start and help us build the momentum. Then I think the spinners bowled brilliantly to get us the win. I was just trying to build some partnerships and contribute, happy to time a few balls as well today but it was a real team effort,” player of the match Kane Williamson said.



