New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates: Pakistan Reach World Cup FINAL

LIVE | New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Reach World Cup FINAL. Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live updates on india.com. Check streaming details of semi-final 1 at SCG.

The Black Caps had a resounding start to the tournament with an 89-run thrashing of defending champions and hosts Australia, setting the tone for their campaign so far.

A washout against Afghanistan did not stop their momentum. They thrashed Sri Lanka with Glenn Phillips smashing the second century of this World Cup with his 64-ball 104.

New Zealand faltered in their chase of 180 against England but regrouped to outplay minnows Ireland as skipper Kane Williamson struck form with a quickfire 61.

Last year’s beaten finalists topped the tougher of the two Super 12 groups on net run rate from pre-tournament favourites Australia and England to underline just how dangerous they are.













