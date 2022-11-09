Wednesday, November 9, 2022
HomeNationalNew Zealand vs Pakistan Updates: Pakistan Reach World Cup FINAL
National

New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates: Pakistan Reach World Cup FINAL

admin
By admin
0
48


LIVE | New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Reach World Cup FINAL. Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live updates on india.com. Check streaming details of semi-final 1 at SCG.

NZ vs Pak, NZ vs Pak live updates, NZ vs Pak live updates streaming, NZ vs Pak live streaming, NZ vs Pak live online score, New Zealand vs Pakistan, NZ vs Pak live streaming, NZ vs Pak live score streaming, NZ vs Pak schedule, NZ vs Pak timing, Cricket News, T20 World Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022 live score, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 live score streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 schedule, T20 World Cup 2022 timing, T20 World Cup 2022 weather, T20 World Cup 2022 live updates, T20 WC 2022, T20 WC 2022 live streaming, T20 WC 2022 live score updates, T20 WC 2022 live cricket score, T20 WC 2022 schedule, T20 WC 2022 timings, 
NZ vs Pak LIVE Cricket Updates, Semi-Final 1

LIVE | New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates

The Black Caps had a resounding start to the tournament with an 89-run thrashing of defending champions and hosts Australia, setting the tone for their campaign so far.

A washout against Afghanistan did not stop their momentum. They thrashed Sri Lanka with Glenn Phillips smashing the second century of this World Cup with his 64-ball 104.

New Zealand faltered in their chase of 180 against England but regrouped to outplay minnows Ireland as skipper Kane Williamson struck form with a quickfire 61.

Last year’s beaten finalists topped the tougher of the two Super 12 groups on net run rate from pre-tournament favourites Australia and England to underline just how dangerous they are.




  • 3:58 PM IST


    LIVE NZ vs PAK Buzz Updates: Pakistan are now at 63/0 after 7 overs of play. PAK 63/0 (7)



  • 3:31 PM IST


    LIVE NZ vs PAK Buzz Updates: After 1 over, Pakistan are now at 7/0. PAK 7/0 (1)



  • 3:15 PM IST


    LIVE NZ vs PAK BUZZ Updates: 1 RUN AND NEW ZEALAND FINISH ON 152 RUNSIN 20 OVERS. PAKISTAN SHOULD BE COMFORTABLE CHASING THE TARGET.



  • 3:14 PM IST


    LIVE NZ vs PAK BUZZ Updates: 2 runs, NZ get past 150!



  • 3:13 PM IST


    LIVE | NZ vs PAK Buzz Updates: Single again! NZ dealing with singles. Good bowling from Naseem Shah.



  • 3:12 PM IST


    LIVE | NZ vs PAK Buzz Updates: Single again in the 3rd ball of the over.



  • 3:11 PM IST


    LIVE | NZ vs PAK Buzz Updates: 1 run in the second ball of the over.



  • 3:11 PM IST


    LIVE | NZ vs PAK BUZZ Updates: 2 runs taken in the first ball!



  • 3:10 PM IST


    LIVE | NZ vs PAK BUZZ Updates: FIFTY FOR Daryl Mitchell! Well deserved one. final over coming up, New Zealand are now at 144/4. 160 is a big possibility now! NZ 144/4 (19)



  • 3:05 PM IST


    LIVE | NZ vs PAK BUZZ Updates: Just 2 overs remaining in the innings, New Zealand are now at 133/4. Pakistan would be hoping to restrict them within the 150s and NZ just somehow would like to touch the 160s. Big battle coming up. NZ 133/4 (18)







Published Date: November 9, 2022 5:07 PM IST



Updated Date: November 9, 2022 5:07 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
PAK vs NZ Score, Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Pakistan Beat New Zealand By 7 Wickets to Reach FINAL
Next article
Pakistan Exchange Passion For Profession, Walk Into The Final
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates: Pakistan Reach World Cup FINAL

admin
By admin
0
48


LIVE | New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Reach World Cup FINAL. Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live updates on india.com. Check streaming details of semi-final 1 at SCG.

NZ vs Pak, NZ vs Pak live updates, NZ vs Pak live updates streaming, NZ vs Pak live streaming, NZ vs Pak live online score, New Zealand vs Pakistan, NZ vs Pak live streaming, NZ vs Pak live score streaming, NZ vs Pak schedule, NZ vs Pak timing, Cricket News, T20 World Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022 live score, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 live score streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 schedule, T20 World Cup 2022 timing, T20 World Cup 2022 weather, T20 World Cup 2022 live updates, T20 WC 2022, T20 WC 2022 live streaming, T20 WC 2022 live score updates, T20 WC 2022 live cricket score, T20 WC 2022 schedule, T20 WC 2022 timings, 
NZ vs Pak LIVE Cricket Updates, Semi-Final 1

LIVE | New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates

The Black Caps had a resounding start to the tournament with an 89-run thrashing of defending champions and hosts Australia, setting the tone for their campaign so far.

A washout against Afghanistan did not stop their momentum. They thrashed Sri Lanka with Glenn Phillips smashing the second century of this World Cup with his 64-ball 104.

New Zealand faltered in their chase of 180 against England but regrouped to outplay minnows Ireland as skipper Kane Williamson struck form with a quickfire 61.

Last year’s beaten finalists topped the tougher of the two Super 12 groups on net run rate from pre-tournament favourites Australia and England to underline just how dangerous they are.




  • 3:58 PM IST


    LIVE NZ vs PAK Buzz Updates: Pakistan are now at 63/0 after 7 overs of play. PAK 63/0 (7)



  • 3:31 PM IST


    LIVE NZ vs PAK Buzz Updates: After 1 over, Pakistan are now at 7/0. PAK 7/0 (1)



  • 3:15 PM IST


    LIVE NZ vs PAK BUZZ Updates: 1 RUN AND NEW ZEALAND FINISH ON 152 RUNSIN 20 OVERS. PAKISTAN SHOULD BE COMFORTABLE CHASING THE TARGET.



  • 3:14 PM IST


    LIVE NZ vs PAK BUZZ Updates: 2 runs, NZ get past 150!



  • 3:13 PM IST


    LIVE | NZ vs PAK Buzz Updates: Single again! NZ dealing with singles. Good bowling from Naseem Shah.



  • 3:12 PM IST


    LIVE | NZ vs PAK Buzz Updates: Single again in the 3rd ball of the over.



  • 3:11 PM IST


    LIVE | NZ vs PAK Buzz Updates: 1 run in the second ball of the over.



  • 3:11 PM IST


    LIVE | NZ vs PAK BUZZ Updates: 2 runs taken in the first ball!



  • 3:10 PM IST


    LIVE | NZ vs PAK BUZZ Updates: FIFTY FOR Daryl Mitchell! Well deserved one. final over coming up, New Zealand are now at 144/4. 160 is a big possibility now! NZ 144/4 (19)



  • 3:05 PM IST


    LIVE | NZ vs PAK BUZZ Updates: Just 2 overs remaining in the innings, New Zealand are now at 133/4. Pakistan would be hoping to restrict them within the 150s and NZ just somehow would like to touch the 160s. Big battle coming up. NZ 133/4 (18)







Published Date: November 9, 2022 5:07 PM IST



Updated Date: November 9, 2022 5:07 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
PAK vs NZ Score, Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Pakistan Beat New Zealand By 7 Wickets to Reach FINAL
Next article
Pakistan Exchange Passion For Profession, Walk Into The Final
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677