News Content Deemed as ‘Fake’ By PIB Should Be Banned On Social Media, Says Centre

The PIB is a nodal body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for news updates, which also has a fact-checking unit for news items across platforms.

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday directed social media companies to remove news articles from their platforms that have been deemed “fake” by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). According to the latest IT rules, any information identified as “fake or false” by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), or by any other agency authorised for fact-checking by the government or “by its department in which such business is transacted”, would be prohibited under the draft.

It rules further adds that once the piece of information is flagged as fake or false, the social media or other “online intermediaries” would have to make sure to ensure the users don’t “host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share” such information.

Editors Guild of India Reacts:

The Editors Guild of India took to Twitter and wrote, “EGI is deeply concerned by amendment to IT Rules 2021 made by MEITY, giving authority to PIB to determine veracity of news reports, and directing online intermediaries and social media platforms to take down content deemed as ‘fake’. Guild feels this is akin to censorship.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had released a modification to the draft Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 it had previously released for public consultation.

In October, the government announced a panel would be set up to hear complaints from users regarding content moderation decisions of social media firms, which are already required to appoint in-house grievance redressal officers and executives to coordinate with law enforcement officials.

