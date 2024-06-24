Newton School of Technology launches in Pune for its B.Tech in CS & AI program with Ajeenkya DY Patil University

After the first successful cohort of its on-campus undergraduate program in collaboration with Rishihood University, Newton School of Technology (NST) has partnered with Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) in Pune. This exclusive partnership will offer India’s first industry-driven, global B.Tech degree in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. This comes after NST received overwhelming applications pouring in from all parts of India. With the latest partnership, more students from the South and West of India will be able to easily access the best of India’s tech education with ease.

The one-of-its-kind 4-year residential undergraduate program is a testament to Newton School of Technology’s ongoing commitment of revolutionizing higher education in tech by providing advanced industry relevant curriculum to nurture the future tech leaders.

The collaboration is aimed to integrate the best of modern technological expertise and foster an entrepreneurial spirit among the students who pursue their B.Tech in CS & AI at NST X ADYPU. The program is UGC and AICTE approved, ensuring top-quality, future-ready education.

Speaking about the tie-up with Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU), Siddharth Maheshwari, Co-founder, Newton School of Technology said, “Success of NST X Rishihood University has motivated us to expand our presence in central India. We have partnered with (ADYPU) to foster our common goal to offer students a world class education to shape the tech leaders of tomorrow and together we look forward to equipping students with the skills to overcome real-life challenges. NST’s flagship batch students have truly raised the bar, achieving remarkable global recognition in their very first year.

“Our students have qualified for the ICPC regionals, the most prestigious coding contest for university students worldwide. Take, for example, a first-year student, Mehak, who secured an internship worth Rs. 1.25 lakh through the Google Summer of Code 2024. Mehak is one of just 1220 contributors selected from 73 countries, a testament to the caliber and potential of our students at NST,” Maheshwari added.

The curriculum is industry-ready, designed and delivered by faculty from renowned institutes like MIT and Stanford, and seasoned professionals from leading MAANG companies. The meticulously curated curriculum of the course is designed to empower individuals to think critically, solve complex problems and thrive in the fast-paced tech first environment ensuring success in the tech industry.

The collaboration brings together the best of education and opportunities together, ensuring the best learning experience and career outcomes to aspiring students. Apply here, for the next round of admissions at NST.

Dr Ajeenkya DY Patil, President, Ajeenkya D Y Patil University (ADYPU) said, “Our collaboration with Newton School of Technology represents a significant step forward in our quest to drive innovation and foster sustainable development in technology. Together, we are poised to harness the power of collective expertise and drive positive change that will benefit stakeholders across the ecosystem.”

ADYPU is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and research methodologies to develop groundbreaking solutions that address industry challenges and drive sustainable growth. Establishing platforms for collaborative learning, knowledge exchange, and skill development to empower industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and future leaders. With a legacy of decades in the education sector, ADYPU is committed to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and creating sustainable impact.

With a diverse set of students, the NST campus is rich in perspectives, abilities and ethnicities which offers students a plethora of opportunities to explore newer avenues and learn holistically with a global exposure. Students at the campus can also pitch their start-up ideas directly to venture capitalists and stand a chance to raise funds with an added advantage of a Rs. 1 cr start-up fund available to the students.