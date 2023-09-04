NexBrands Inc’s 7th Annual Brand Vision Summit Acknowledges India’s Shining Stalwarts for their Path Breaking Industry Contributions

Well-known brand strategy consultancy NexBrands Inc recently hosted the 7th edition of its Brand Vision Summit 2023 powered by Kamdhenu Nxt, Associate Partner – Ingex Botanicals, Sustainability partner – Conscient Initiatives, Ambient media partner – ART Media ads, Outdoor Partner – Khushi Advertising Ideas and Digital Outreach partner – City Innovates. Held on 31st August 2023, at the upscale ITC Maratha, Sahar, Mumbai, the annual summit fetes individuals who are powering the countries progress across sectors. It aims to recognize the powerhouses of success that have been redefining business and beyond. The conference was envisioned to felicitate industry stalwarts who have consistently broken all the boundaries and have placed the consumer at the center stage of all their actions.

Chandrika Maheshwari, Founder – BrandVision and Jt. Managing Director – NexBrands and Saurav Dasgupta, Co-founder – Brand Vision and Jt. Managing Director – NexBrands

The NexBrands Inc’s prestigious list features entrepreneurs who have shown exceptional talent, creativity, and vision in building and scaling successful businesses across various industries. These magnates are not only taking their brands on a wave of evolution, spelling success for the brands but are also creating innovative solutions to address societal and business challenges, thus contributing to the growth of the Indian economy. The second summit of NexBrands Inc ever since the global outbreak, the Summit is trailed with great interest all over the country. It serves as a source of inspiration and motivation for aspiring entrepreneurs and a celebration of the achievements of the young and dynamic entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of India. Ever since it was conceptualized in 2015, the Brand Vision Summit has been welcomed as one of the country’s most revered platforms where the country’s very best share the stage.

The event witnessed plenary sessions on Brand India: Embracing the new wave; Panellists: Mr. Dhaval Ajmera (Ajmera Realty & Infra India), Mr. Sunil Aggarwal (Kamdhenu Group), Dr. Ajeenkya DY Patil (Ajeenkya DY Patil Group), Mr. Manish Sharma (Puresoftware), Mr. Saud Mohamed (Ingex Botanicals)

Talent Development, DE&I, serving community and planet; Fireside Chat with Mr. Madhav Thapar (C.H. Robinson) Branding & Reputation in the new digital age; Special Session by Mr. D. Shivakumar (Advent International)

This year too, esteemed names from India’s corporate and entertainment domains were honoured for their compelling works throughout the year. These encompass the likes of Malaika Arora, Aparshakti Khurana, Chitrangada Singh, Sunny Leone, Dia Mirza, Randeep Hooda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor, Smriti Mandhana, Radhika Madan, Surveen Chawla, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prajakta Koli, Sanjana Sanghi, Saiyami Kher, and Suhani Shah to name a few.

Brand Vision Summit’s grand red carpet witnessed glitzy stalwarts walk down on it. The event was hosted by the energetic Arpit Sharma. The celebrations were followed by a stellar evening with guests revealing over cocktails, a lavish buffet and many precious conversations that every attendee will cherish for a long time.

As part of the Business & Beyond edition, robust brands such as Godrej & Boyce, Hindware Smart Appliances, Livpure, Kamdhenu Group, Herbalife, Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Apparel Group, Ingex Botanicals, Ruban Memorial Hospital, CH Robinson, Triumph International, Concept Medical, Midland Microfin, GemPundit, Savi Exports, ICFAI University, Puresoft Technologies, Fenesta, Ajmera Realty, Omaxe Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd., Funride Toys, BCL Industries etc, graced the event with their knowledge and industrialist environment.

Chandrika Maheshwari, Founder – BrandVision and Jt. Managing Director – NexBrands, said, “We envisioned Brand Vision Summit as a platform to honour India’s best thought leaders for their accomplishments in their respective spheres of activity. It is a prestigious occasion where these distinguished personalities can share their ideas and vision for our country. I am pleased that we have been able to felicitate some of our country’s most exceptional minds. It gives us immense pleasure to witness these trailblazers who have proved their mettle, come together to celebrate their success stories.”

Additionally, Saurav Dasgupta, Co-founder- Brand Vision and Jt. Managing Director – NexBrands, said, “We are overjoyed by the positive response for the event. We are enthused by the lives of the awardees and want the nation too to identify and applaud for their immense contribution to the country. They are inspirations to a whole generation, and we are so fortunate to recognize their efforts.“

Sunil Agarwal, Whole Time Director, Kamdhenu Group, said, “Platforms like these empower the honorees to take their work wider and deeper and inspire many to keep doing better. Kamdhenu Group is built by amazing people who have put in a lot of hard work to make the group reach envious heights and hence, we understand how much sweat and play it takes for a brand or a personality to be recognized at such a dais.”

Like this: Like Loading...