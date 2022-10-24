Monday, October 24, 2022
Next Pandemic Viruses Will Not Spread By Animals Or Other Beings THIS Is How They Will Multiply

Next Pandemic Viruses: The headline might sound a tad bit scary, maybe even a conjecture. But it is a fact that our planet has faced several deadly pandemics that resulted in the deaths of thousands of people. The latest one being the Coronavirus/COVID Pandemic.Also Read – 8 Cyclists Pedal Their Way From Delhi To Kolkata To Show World Can Overcome Climate Crisis

The next pandemic may not come from any bat or animal, but from the melting ice around the world. This claim has been made in a research published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Journal of Biological Science. In fact, due to climate change, the ice of glaciers is continuously decreasing, due to which viruses and bacteria that are frozen in it will come to the fore. Also Read – mRNA COVID Vaccines Reduce Severity Of Delta, Omicron. Deets Here

There may be ‘viral spillover’ in the world

Viral spillover is a process in which the virus acquires a new host. The host can be human, animal, plant- anyone. The virus infects the host, threatening the spread of an epidemic. Genetic analysis of soil has revealed that the world is at risk of spreading new viruses due to the rapid melting of ice. Also Read – Covid-19 XBB Subvariant May Bring Another Wave Of Infections In Some Countries: WHO Chief Scientist

Samples taken from Arctic ponds

Viruses are in every corner of the world. For this research, the team of scientists collected samples from Lake Hazen, the largest pond in the Arctic Circle. This freshwater lake is located in Canada. The RNA and DNA found in it were matched with the viruses found so far. Researchers said that as the glaciers melt, the viruses present in them will come out and infect us.

In the research, the region of the Arctic was chosen because the ice here is melting at a higher rate than in other snowy areas. The temperature here is hotter and the risk of viral spillover is also high.

33 viruses found in Tibetan glacier

During a study in the year 2021, scientists discovered 33 viruses. They were frozen in ice for the last 15 thousand years. Of these, 28 viruses were brand new i.e. they had never been seen before. All of them originated from the glacier of Tibet. This glacier has melted due to global warming.





