Friday, December 9, 2022
HomeNationalNeymar Jr. Breaks Down After Brazil's Loss Against Croatia in Quarter-Final
National

Neymar Jr. Breaks Down After Brazil’s Loss Against Croatia in Quarter-Final

By admin
0
55


Croatia beats the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.

Neymar Jr. Breaks Down After Brazil's Loss Against Croatia in Quarter-Final | Watch Reaction
Neymar Jr. Breaks Down After Brazil’s Loss Against Croatia in Quarter-Final | Watch Reaction

Qatar: After Croatia beats brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal 1 at Education city stadium in Qatar. The match had finished 1-1 after extra time, with both goals coming in the additional 30 minutes. Neymar scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Neymar’s goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. Five of Croatia’s last six matches at World Cups have gone to extra time, including in its penalty shootout win over Japan in the round of 16 in Qatar. The team has been successful in eight of its last 10 knockout matches at the tournament.

Croatia beats the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.

Neymar Jr. breaks down after losing against Croatia  in the quarterfinal see viral photos and video:

Brazil was trying to defeat a European opponent in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since the 2002 final against Germany, when the team won for the last time.




Published Date: December 10, 2022 12:44 AM IST



Updated Date: December 10, 2022 12:50 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleCroatia Send Twitter Into Frenzy After Knocking Out Brazil on Penalties
Next articleBeth Mooney Powers Australia Women To Nine-Wicket Win Over India Women In First T20I
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
55
Previous articleCroatia Send Twitter Into Frenzy After Knocking Out Brazil on Penalties
Next articleBeth Mooney Powers Australia Women To Nine-Wicket Win Over India Women In First T20I
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677