NHRC Slams THESE 4 States For Rise In Stubble Burning Cases

The NHRC, meanwhile, has slammed the governments of UP, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi for the rise in stubble-burning cases.

The city horizon is seen enveloped by smog and haze (AP Photo)

Delhi Air Pollution Updates: The AQI in the national capital has improved marginally due to the strong winds, Centre’s air quality panel said the farm fires raging in Punjab prevented a significant improvement in the air quality. The NHRC, meanwhile, has slammed the governments of UP, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi for the rise in stubble-burning cases.

According to the NHRC, the state governments have failed to provide farmers with an alternative to stubble burning and it is due to the “failure” of the four state governments that stubble burning is happening.

