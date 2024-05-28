NIA Conducts Multi-State Raids, Arrests 5 Men In International Human Trafficking And Cyber Fraud Syndicate

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted multi-state raids resulting in the arrest of five individuals linked to an international human trafficking and cyber fraud syndicate. The accused were reportedly luring Indian youths with false promises of employment abroad. These individuals were then forced into working at fake call centers located in various regions, including the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Laos and Cambodia. The syndicate, mainly run by foreign nationals, compelled the victims to engage in illicit online activities like credit card fraud, cryptocurrency investments through fraudulent applications, and honey trapping.

The accused have been identified as Manish Hingu of Vadodara, Pahlad Singh of Gopalganj, Nabialam Ray of South-West Delhi, Balwant Kataria of Gurugram and Sartaj Singh of Chandigarh were arrested following a crackdown at 15 locations in Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, NIA said.