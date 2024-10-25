NIA intensifies probe, seizes properties in …

NationalPolitics

New Delhi: In the latest development in the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe and taken action against the Khalistani terrorist. The central probe agency on Friday attached three properties of Pannun in Chandigarh and some lands in Amritsar as part of its investigation. Notably, the NIA is probing six cases against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and has registered 66 cases against him as of October 15 this year, with a conviction rate of 95.13 percent.

Six cases are being probed by the NIA against designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. Three properties of Pannu have been attached in Chandigarh. Besides some lands in Amritsar linked to Pannu have been attached.

NIA registered 66 cases till October 15 this year, and the…

— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2024

