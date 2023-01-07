Nia Sharma recently shared a sizzling viral BTS video clip as she prepped for her dance performance. – Watch

Nia Sharma Shares Hot BTS Video Clip as She Preps For Her Dance Performance – Watch

Nia Sharma Shares Hot BTS Video Clip: Nia Sharma, known for her feisty and charming persona always mesmerizes her fans and followers on social media. The actor recently posted a fun video clip of her BTS (behind-the-scenes) dance rehearsals for Indian Television Awards. Nia looked stunning as she prepped for her stage show. She had also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in 2022, where the show judge Madhuri Dixit lauded her dance. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! fame Shilpa Shinde had even called out the judges including Madhuri for being biased towards Nia. However, the actor got enough support from netizens who admired her sexy dance performances.

CHECK OUT NIA SHARMA’S HOT BTS REHEARSAL VIDEO:

NIA SHARMA SHARES HOT BTS DANCE VIDEO

Nia took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “Preps ..#ITA2022 @theitaofficial.” The actor donned a hot pink sports bra and sexy white mini skirt as she showcased her sizzling dance moves. Nia looks alluring and captivating as she dances in her smoking hot outfit for her grand act. The actor often gets mixed reactions from netizens for her fashion statements. However, she has never shied away from embracing her bold and bindaas persona devoid of naysayers.

The actor was last seen in the web series Jamai 2.0.

For more updates on Nia Sharma, check out this space at India.com.



