Nia Sharma Sizzles in Scorching Hot Bikini as She Performs Sensuous Dance at Beach
- Home
- Entertainment
- Nia Sharma Sizzles in Scorching Hot Bikini as She Performs Sensuous Dance at Beach – Watch
Nia Sharma recently performed a sensuous dance at the beach as she donned her sizzling black monokini. – Watch
Nia Sharma Sizzles in Hot Bikini: Nia Sharma always mesmerizes her fans with her fashion statements and exotica vacation reels on Instagram. The actor is currently on a bikini spree as she keeps on posting her sizzling pictures and videos in hot beachwear. Nia’s sexy physique is often hailed by her fans and followers. She never pays much heed to naysayers and trolls and continues posting fun videos and photos on social media. The Jamai 2.0 (2019) actor is also known for being vocal about issues that are considered taboos and speaking her mind. Nia’s free-spirited and bold persona in her latest reel from the beach has set internet ablaze.
CHECK OUT NIA SHARMA’S VIRAL DANCE VIDEO:
NIA SHARMA SIZZLES IN HOT BLACK MONOKINI
The actor captioned her post as, “Finding our feet in the wet sand.. ♀️#oceanbabies@mr.tarunraj ❤️. Nia can be seen wearing a hot black backless cut-out monokini with plunging neckline. She is seen performing some sensual dance movies along with Shivani Patel in the scorching hot video. The actor brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in the raunchy video. Netizens were left gasping for breath as they dropped heart-shaped eye, heart, fire and kiss emojis on the Instagram post.
Apart from Jamai 2.0, Nia was also seen in the daily soap Naagin 4 and Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted.
For more updates on Nia Sharma, check out this space at India.com.
Published Date: January 11, 2023 10:17 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Stinking Blankets Bed Rolls Make Passengers Sick Train Halted For 30 Mins To Provide Medical Aid
[ad_1] Home Uttar PradeshStinking Blankets, Bed Rolls Make Passengers Sick; Train Halted For 30 Mins To Provide Medical Aid As...
Sourav Ganguly Advices Star India Batter To Play ‘Patience Game’, Says ‘His Time Will Come’
[ad_1] Home SportsSourav Ganguly Advices Star India Batter To Play ‘Patience Game’, Says ‘His Time Will Come’ Ishan Kishan had...
Team, Squads, Schedule, Dates And Venue- All You Need To Know
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Team, Squads, Schedule, Dates And Venue- All You Need To Know...
Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes On Sale On Flipkart, Amazon in India: Check Price, Feature, Specifications
[ad_1] Home TechnologyRedmi Note 12 5G Series Goes On Sale On Flipkart, Amazon in India: Check Price, Feature, Specifications Redmi...
Watch Viral Video How Woman Rides Bicycle In Traditional Attire, Hands Off The Bar, Syncing To ‘Dil Laga Liya’
[ad_1] Home ViralWatch Viral Video How Woman Rides Bicycle In Traditional Attire, Hands Off The Bar, Syncing To ‘Dil Laga...
Tunisha Sharma’s Lawyer Accuses Sheezan Khan’s Family of Giving Wrong Medicines, Says ‘She Was Not in Depression’
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentTunisha Sharma’s Lawyer Accuses Sheezan Khan’s Family of Giving Wrong Medicines, Says ‘She Was Not in Depression’ Tunisha...
Average Rating