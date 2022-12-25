Pooran was in the auction pool after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) let him go after just one season. Pooran was sold to LSG for a whopping amount of INR 16 crore in the auction.

Nicholas Pooran Is Overpriced, Says Wasim Jaffer After LSG Pay Rs 16 Crore In IPL Auction

New Delhi: Former India batter Wasim Jaffer feels that Lucknow Super Giants have overpaid West Indies keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran.

Pooran was in the auction pool after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) let him go after just one season. Pooran was sold to LSG for a whopping amount of INR 16 crore in the auction.

“They’ve got good players, Sams and Romario Shephard, I think was a good buy, even though there’s a question mark about them delivering in the IPL. Nicholas Pooran again falls in that category even though he’s a quality player, but I think he’s very overpriced,” Wasim Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

The West Indies middle-order batter has scored 912 runs in 44 IPL innings at a strike rate of 151.24. He managed 306 runs in 13 innings for SRH in IPL 2022.

