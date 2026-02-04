Saving the Lives of Our Tiniest Population Born with Congenital Heart Disorders, the Institute is Among Few in the Nation Performing These Complex Interventions

MIAMI

Feb. 4, 2026



The institute is among few in the nation performing these complex interventions.



Partial Heart Valve Transplantation : One of the first in the nation to offer this type of pediatric heart surgery. In this procedure, only a portion of the damaged heart valve is replaced or transplanted with a living heart valve, preserving the remaining functional valve tissue to optimize heart function. The Heart Institute’s Cardiovascular Surgery program is leading the first CHSS-based national registry in pediatric cardiac surgery, the registry is focused on understanding the new technique of partial heart transplant nationwide.

The Catheterization Lab team within Nicklaus Children’s is the first in Florida to offer a PERT in an effort to quickly and simultaneously engage multiple physician specialists to determine the best course of action and coordinate the clinical care for patients who arrive with Pulmonary Embolisms. Biventricular Repair : Designed to avoid long-term issues related to having only one single ventricle, biventricular repairs are a complex procedure aimed at restoring normal blood flow by enabling both ventricles of the heart to function effectively. Nicklaus Children’s is among the few centers in the nation offering the REV operation, in which the cardiac surgical team corrects transposition of the great arteries with ventricular septal defect and pulmonary stenosis by rerouting blood flow and reconstructing the heart’s anatomy.

Nicklaus Children’s is only one of a few centers nationwide and the only pediatric hospital in Florida offering Axillary (armpit) open-heart surgery. This innovative approach delivers the same lifesaving heart repair with less pain, faster recovery, and minimal visible scarring. Transcatheter Fontan Completion : Through the Kawashima procedure, Nicklaus Children’s being one of the few hospitals in the world to offer it, patients are prepped for the Transcatheter Fontan Completion. The specialized technique reroutes venous blood directly to the lungs, bypassing the heart, which is an intermediary step before the final stage of placing a stent to ensure Fontan circulation. During this process, Cardiac surgeons and interventionists at Nicklaus Children’s collaborate to save children born with only one working ventricle without the need of open-heart surgery.

This includes advanced pulmonary and aortic Ozaki procedures, which use the patient’s own tissue to create durable, growth-accommodating heart valves.

: A modification of the Norwood procedure for hypoplastic left heart syndrome, incorporating a valved conduit to improve blood flow from the right ventricle to the pulmonary arteries. Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality: Used as a surgical planning tool to design a specialized procedure for patients undergoing intervention, Nicklaus Children’s cardiovascular surgeons and interventionists are the first in Florida to use VR before and during procedures for more precision and accuracy.

Used as a surgical planning tool to design a specialized procedure for patients undergoing intervention, Nicklaus Children’s cardiovascular surgeons and interventionists are the first in Florida to use VR before and during procedures for more precision and accuracy. Percutaneous ECMO: A minimally invasive technique used to provide temporary life support for patients with severe cardiac failure. In this procedure, ECMO cannulas are inserted through the skin into large blood vessels without requiring surgery. The ECMO machine takes over the function of the heart and lungs by oxygenating the blood and removing carbon dioxide, allowing the organs to rest and recover. This approach, only offered in Florida at Nicklaus Children’s and is the third in the country to do so, allows for shorter procedure time and is less invasive compared to traditional surgical methods.

Nicklaus Children’s is the first in Florida to offer the technique to repair an abnormal connection between the pulmonary veins and the right atrium without the need for open-heart surgery. Interventional cardiologists use catheter-based technology to place a closure device, restoring normal blood flow and reducing the risks associated with invasive surgery. This approach offers quicker recovery times, fewer complications, and improved overall outcomes. Ongoing Research Development: The Nicklaus Children’s Heart Institute is at the forefront of research in Congenital Heart Disorders by expanding its team with world-class leaders in AI, computational modeling, tissue engineering, xenotransplantation, and regenerative therapies such as stem cells and exosomes.