NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2023 Released at admissions.nid.edu; Direct Link, Exam Date Here

NID Design Aptitude Test Admit Card 2023 at admissions.nid.edu: Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of NID at admissions.nid.edu.

NID DAT 2023 Admit Card released on admissions.nid.edu, exam on January 8

NID DAT Prelims Exam 2023-24: The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 Preliminary examination, today, January 02, 2023. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of NID at admissions.nid.edu. To access the hall ticket, a candidate needs to enter his/her email id and dates of birth. NID DAT is scheduled to be held on January 8.

Check Important Dates Here

NID DAT 2023 Prelims Admit Card: January 2, 2023, at 4 pm

DAT Prelims Exam 2023-24: January 8, 2023, Sunday

NID DAT 2023 Official Website: admissions.nid.edu

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check and download the admit card.

How to Download NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2023-24?

Visit the official website of NID at admissions.nid.edu. On the homepage, click on the ‘ Download Admit Card for DAT Prelims 2023-24′ link. The link is available in the important updates section. As soon as you click on the designated link, you will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login credentials such as the email id and date of birth. Now click on submit option. Your NID DAT Prelims admit card 2023-24 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why is NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) Exam Conducted?

The NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) is held as a national-level test held for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate design courses. Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.



