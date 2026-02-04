iLEAD successfully organized ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ in association with EPFO Regional Office, Kolkata on January 27, 2026. The district-level outreach program saw active participation from all teachers and staff of the college and addressed PF-related issues like withdrawal, claim settlement, UAN activation, and KYC updates.Sri Ashis Kumar Das, Enforcement Officer and Sri Satyaki Basu, Assistant led the event.The program emphasized the importance of PF savings for a secure future, especially for middle-income groups.