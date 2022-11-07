Nikki tamboli Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Gym Outfit Malaika Arora Looks Fab In No Makeup Look- Watch

Malaika Arora and Nikki tamboli are often spotted outside the gym. Both actresses look bold and fit in their yoga outfits. Take a look at their gym looks

Celebs Spotted: Malaika Arora is often spotted outside her yoga studio. The actress never misses a day in her workout routine. Recently, she was clicked outside a yoga studio. Given her dedication to fitness, Malaika Arora often gets papped outside her yoga studio. She looked fab on her day out. Nikki Tamboli was snapped wearing a blue coordinated outfit as she stepped out in the city for her gym class. She looked amazing on her day out. Nikki also carried her dog with her. Watch the video to see her latest look.

Written by- Ananya



