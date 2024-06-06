Nine Trekkers From Karnataka Die Due To Adverse Weather Conditions In Uttarakhand

Home

Breaking News Live Updates, June 6: As many as nine trekkers from Karnataka died near the Sahastra Tal in Uttarakhand due to adverse weather conditions, while a few others were missing from a team of trekkers who went there from the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he is pained to learn that nine trekkers from Karnataka have died after being caught in bad weather near the Sahastra Tal. He also directed Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who has reached Dehradun, to ensure the safe return of all the rescued trekkers to Karnataka. Reports on Wednesday evening said that nine trekkers, part of a 22-member group, died after losing their way due to bad weather while on their way to Sahastra Tal on Tuesday. A joint air-ground search and rescue operation has been launched. The Sahastra Tal trek is a high-altitude trail at 15,000 feet in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand.







