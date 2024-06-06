NationalPolitics

Nine Trekkers From Karnataka Die Due To Adverse Weather Conditions In Uttarakhand

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 6, 2024
0 77 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Breaking LIVE: Nine Trekkers From Karnataka Die Due To Adverse Weather Conditions In Uttarakhand

live

For all the latest hyperlocal, national and international news, stay tuned to India.com…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking LIVE: Nine Trekkers From Karnataka Die Due To Adverse Weather Conditions In Uttarakhand

Breaking News Live Updates, June 6: As many as nine trekkers from Karnataka died near the Sahastra Tal in Uttarakhand due to adverse weather conditions, while a few others were missing from a team of trekkers who went there from the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he is pained to learn that nine trekkers from Karnataka have died after being caught in bad weather near the Sahastra Tal. He also directed Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who has reached Dehradun, to ensure the safe return of all the rescued trekkers to Karnataka. Reports on Wednesday evening said that nine trekkers, part of a 22-member group, died after losing their way due to bad weather while on their way to Sahastra Tal on Tuesday. A joint air-ground search and rescue operation has been launched. The Sahastra Tal trek is a high-altitude trail at 15,000 feet in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 6, 2024
0 77 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

CMAI Announces NIGF 2024: Second Edition of North India’s Premier Garment Fair

June 5, 2024

Setback For Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Court Denies Interim Bail to CM In Excise Policy Case

June 5, 2024

Glow by Kirtilals Shines Bright with Grand Opening of its New Showroom at VR Chennai Mall

June 5, 2024

Rahul Gandhi PM Candidate For INDIA Bloc? Shiv Sena UBT Sanjay Raut Responds After Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024

June 5, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow