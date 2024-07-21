Home

Nipah Infection Confirmed in 14-year-old boy in Kerala, Locals Advised To Wear Face Masks

Malappuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed Nipah infection in a 14-year-old boy from Malappuram district on Saturday. While addressing the media, the minister said that the Pune NIV (National Institute of Virology) had confirmed the infection in the boy, who is currently under treatment at a private hospital.

“He will be shifted to the government medical college at Kozhikode. The contact tracing has begun. High-risk contacts have already been isolated and their samples have been sent for testing,” George said.

The child is under treatment and is on a ventilator, George added.

George further informed that precautionary measures have already been initiated. She asked the people in the locality of the epicentre (Pandikkad ) and the nearby hospitals to wear masks in public spaces and avoid visiting patients in hospitals.

The minister said the monoclonal antibody which was procured last time from Australia and stored at Pune NIV will reach the state on Sunday. “A three-km radius from the epicentre at Pandikkad will be strictly observed and restrictions will be imposed,” she said.

The Health department said the child had sought treatment at a private clinic on July 12. He was admitted to the same private hospital on July 15 but was later shifted to the private hospital at Perinthalmanna. From there he was shifted to the private hospital at Kozhikode.

Here are the measures taken by the Kerala Government:

The Kerala government has asked people in the locality of the epicentre (Pandikkad ) and the nearby hospitals to wear masks in public spaces and avoid visiting patients in hospitals.

The Health Department has set up 30 isolation rooms and a six-bed ICU at the Manjeri medical college

The government has isolated all those who have come into contact with the infected boy.

A 24-hour control room with a call centre has been opened at Malappuram

Meanwhile, Wayanad District Medical Officer, P Dinish has asked the people in the district to remain cautious as Nipah was confirmed in the neighbouring Malappuram district.

“All health centres have been directed to further strengthen epidemic surveillance activities in the district,” the DMO said.

The medical officer, in a statement, said the main symptoms of Nipah infection are fever along with severe headache, fatigue, vomiting, weakness, fainting and blurred vision and asked the people to approach a medical centre immediately in case of any of the symptoms and seek treatment.

“The disease is spread through body fluids. Masks should be used to prevent the transmission of secretion particles through coughing and sneezing. Avoid touching many places with your hands as much as possible and wash your hands frequently with soap and sanitiser. Visits to the sick and travel to areas prone to epidemics should be avoided,” the release said.

The health department also warned people not to eat fruits which are half-eaten or bitten by birds or animals.

"Eat fruits only after washing them properly. Do not consume beverages such as toddy which are stored in open containers," it said.












