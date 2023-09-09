September 9, 2023

NIQR to Organise 17th Edition of Global Quality Convention in Chennai

2 hours ago

To take place on 15th and 16th September 2023 at Chennai Trade Centre

To attract over 1000 delegates representing various sectors from India and abroad

The Chennai-based National Institution for Quality & Reliability (NIQR), a premier institution striving to promote quality in India for more than three decades, is organising its 17th edition of Global Quality Convention, a two-day event to be held in Chennai on September 15-16 at Chennai Trade Centre. With the theme of “Rise of India – Towards Global Excellence”, the convention will showcase the success stories of Indian industries and inspire the younger generation to raise India as a global leader in quality.

Mr. Sudhir Chikhle, Senior Vice President, Sourcing & Supply Chain, Ashok Leyland is scheduled to inaugurate the convention on 15th September, while Mr. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, will be the chief guest at the NIQR Award Function to be held on 16th September. Over 1000 delegates representing various sectors from India and abroad are expected to take part in the event.

The convention will have the following six sessions: Gateway for Global Opportunities; Absorbing Emerging Technologies; Path to Business Excellence; Easing Regulatory Compliances; Indian Exports-Success Stories, and Surmounting Barriers. It will feature addresses by thought leaders, experts, and industry leaders, including: Dr. S. Manivannan, Founder and Managing Director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, Mr. Ravi Kant, Former Vice Chairman, Tata Motors, Limited, Mr. Eisenhower Swaminathan, Saint-Gobain Glass India Ltd, Mr. G. Parthiban, CEO, ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt. Ltd., Mr. S. Raghuveeran, Senior Director, CTS Chennai, Dr. Gaurav Singh, Head-Automation & Projects, Adani Group, Ahmedabad, Dr. Raja Munusamy, Reliance Industries Ltd., Mr. Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corporation, Mrs. Gowri Kailasam, President Rane Madras, and Mr. Magesh Rajamani Solution Architect – IBM.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. S. Murali Shankar, National President, NIQR, said, “Ours is a premier institution working for the cause of promoting quality in Indian industry and institution for more than three decades. We have enabled individuals and organisations to meet the challenges for enhancement of knowledge and skills through seminars, conferences, lectures and training programs including national conventions.

In his comments, Mr. P. T. Bharani Perumal, Chairman, NIQR Chennai branch, said, “India significantly contributes to the global quality movement. Indian organisations have tremendous potential for global growth, thanks to their young, energetic and talented workforce. We are happy that several Indian companies that have excelled in quality will be sharing their experiences and success stories in the event. It will be a great learning opportunity for all attendees.”

Dr. V. Swaminathan, Senior Vice President NIQR, commented, “The convention will have a special focus on MSMEs. These enterprises play a significant role in driving economic growth. They contribute over 30% to the GDP. In fact, they make up almost 50% of exports and are crucial in both the domestic and global supply chain. The Indian government has envisioned numerous supportive initiatives available for MSMEs. The convention will inspire these companies to avail the benefits of these initiatives.”

He also added that the convention will also emphasise the need for the Indian industry and institutions to adopt emerging technologies. “The development of Artificial Intelligence and advancements in materials science and technology offers tremendous growth potential in all sectors, ranging from automobile and spacecraft manufacturing to healthcare and service industries. The industry should be equipped to make use of other advanced technologies, such as quantum computing, metaverse, Brain Computer Interfaces (BCIs), synthetic biology, and advanced robotics and automation.

The press conference was also attended by Mr. S Rajasekaran, Former National President NIQR, Mr. V. Raghavan, National treasurer, NIQR, Mr. C. V. Gowri Sankar, National Council Member and Dr VSV. Verchezhian, Secretary, NIQR Chennai Branch.

For more details, please visit: www.niqr.in.

