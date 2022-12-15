Nirav Modi, who fled India in 2018 in the PNB Scam Case, has argued there is a high risk of suicide if he is extradited.

Breaking: Nirav Modi Loses Bid To Take Extradition Fight To UK Supreme Court

London: In a significant development, fugitive Indian diamond merchant Nirav Modi on Thursday lost a bid to take his fight against extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering to the UK’s Supreme Court.

Moreover, his application for certification of a point of law has also been turned down by the London High Court, indicating that he has now exhausted all his options in the UK courts in his legal fight against extradition to India.

Pronouncing the judgment order at the London court, Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay refused his application in appeal against the extradition to India. “The Appellant’s [Nirav Modi] application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court is refused,” the bench said.

Last month, Nirav Modi had also lost his appeal in the High Court against extradition to India.

Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, who heard the appeal earlier this year, delivered the verdict that allowed the fugitive businessman’s extradition to India, according to reports.

Nirav Modi had appealed against his extradition where he would face trial in the fraud case linked to the PNB.

His uncle, Mehul Choksi, who has taken up citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda, is also accused of cheating the PNB and wanted by Indian agencies.



