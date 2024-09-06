NationalPolitics

Nirmal NR-396 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 06-09-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Nirmal NR-396 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, September 6, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 06-09-2024(Soon) LIVE: Nirmal NR-396 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 06-09-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Nirmal NR-396 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, September 6, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Friday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Nirmal NR-396 Lottery Result number Lottery Result draw on September 06, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 





