Nirmala Sitharaman Admitted to AIIMS For Routine Checkup

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday. Official sources said that Sitharaman has been taken to AIIMS for an annual routine checkup and is likely to be discharged post-lunch.

She was taken to the hospital around 12 noon today. The 63-year-old has been admitted to a private ward of the hospital, reported PTI. Yesterday, FM Sitharaman was seen paying floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ in Delhi.

On December 24, she took part in a convocation ceremony at a Tamil Nadu university. Speaking at the event, Sitharaman said that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.

On the occasion, she maintained that the country is in a ‘better position’ to face the COVID-19 surge which was seen in countries like China, Japan and Korea.

“I am saying it in front of Minister of Health in Tamil Nadu (Ma Subramanian). There is definitely a need for strengthening the medical education. We need medical education to be well grounded and I think that can be greatly achieved if medical education can be taught in Tamil (language),” she said.



