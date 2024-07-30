Home

News

Nirmala Sitharaman Bursts Into Laughter During Rahul Gandhi’s Budget Speech In Parliament

Rahul Gandhi also reacted after seeing Nirmala Sitharaman laughing over his speech and expressed displeasure.



Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

In Lok Sabha, LoP Rahul Gandhi showed a poster of the traditional Halwa ceremony, held at the Ministry of Finance before the Budget session. He said, “Budget ka halwa’ is being distributed in this photo. I can’t see one OBC or tribal or a Dalit officer in this. Desh ka halwa bant raha hai aur 73% hai hi nahi. 20 officers prepared the Budget of India…Hindustan ka halwa 20 logon ne baatne ka kaam kiya hai…”. During his speech Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman burst out laughing.

Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on Budget 2024-25, Gandhi said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will ensure that a legal guarantee for MSP as well as a caste census is passed by the House.

#WATCH | In Lok Sabha, LoP Rahul Gandhi shows a poster of the traditional Halwa ceremony, held at the Ministry of Finance before the Budget session. He says, “Budget ka halwa’ is being distributed in this photo. I can’t see one OBC or tribal or a Dalit officer in this. Desh ka… pic.twitter.com/BiFRB0VTk3 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

Rahul Gandhi Reacts On Nirmala Sitharaman’s Laugh

Rahul Gandhi reacted to the incident in the Parliament and also wrote a post over it on social media platform X, wherein he said, “Today in Parliament, when I raised the issue of caste census, the Finance Minister laughed and ridiculed this serious issue. Such a dismissive response to the most important issue related to the lives of 90% of the country’s population has exposed the intentions, mindset and motives of the BJP.” Emphasising on conducting caste census, Rahul Gandhi said, “I want to tell the BJP that we will make caste census a reality at all costs and provide justice to the deprived. I.N.D.I.A. will bring out the X-Ray of the country.”

आज संसद में जब मैंने जातिगत जनगणना की बात उठाई तो वित्त मंत्री ने हंस कर इस गंभीर विषय का उपहास किया। देश की 90% आबादी के जीवन से जुड़े सबसे महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दे पर ऐसी उपेक्षापूर्ण प्रतिक्रिया ने भाजपा की मंशा, मानसिकता और नीयत से पर्दा हटा दिया है। मैं भाजपा को बता देना चाहता… pic.twitter.com/ihZkN7mppv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 29, 2024

Rahul Gandhi Speech In Parliament

Using the ‘chakravyuh’ metaphor as a leitmotif, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that an atmosphere of fear prevails all around with a group of six trapping the entire country in a ‘chakravyuh’ he promised would be broken by the INDIA bloc.

In a speech that invoked the Mahabharat and led to an uproar in the House, prompting Speaker Om Birla to intervene frequently, the former Congress chief alleged that the sole aim of the Union Budget is to strengthen the framework of big businesses, political monopoly that destroys the democratic structure, and the deep state or the agencies.

“There is an atmosphere of fear and that fear has pervaded every aspect of our country. In the BJP only one man is allowed to dream to be the prime minister. If the defence minister wants to be PM, there is a big problem, there is fear. This fear has been spread throughout the country…why is it that my friends in the BJP are terrified, ministers are terrified, farmers, workers are terrified?” the Congress leader asked.

Rahul Gandhi On ‘Chakravyuh’

He said the ‘chakravyuh’ is also called a ‘padmavyuh’ for its resemblance to a lotus (BJP’s election symbol) formation.

“In the 21st century, another ‘chakravyuh’ has been prepared. It is in the form of lotus and the prime minister (Narendra Modi) wears the symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhinmanyu is being done with India, with its youth, women, farmers and small and medium businesses,” he said.

Today also, there are six people at the centre of the ‘chakravyuh’, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Gandhi took the name of four more people but Speaker Om Birla disallowed it citing that they were not members of the House and hence cannot be named.

“The ‘chakravyuh’ that has captured India has three forces behind it: first is the idea of monopoly capital– that two people should be allowed to own the entire Indian wealth… The second element is the institutions, agencies, CBI, ED, Income Tax department of this nation; and the third is the political executive,” Gandhi said.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, “My expectation was that this Budget would weaken the power of this ‘Chakravyuh’, that this Budget would help the farmers of this country, would help the youth of this country, would help the labourers, small business of this country. But… pic.twitter.com/t5RaQn4jBq — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

(With Inputs From PTI)











