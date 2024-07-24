NationalPolitics

Nirmala Sitharaman Counters Trinamool's Budget Charge With Audacity Remark

New Delhi: The day following her Budget 2024 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed accusations of unfairness in budget distribution from the Opposition. She clarified that it's u

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman’s Counters Trinamool’s Budget Charge With “Audacity” Remark

New Delhi: The day following her Budget 2024 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed accusations of unfairness in budget distribution from the Opposition. She clarified that it’s unrealistic to give a shout-out to every state in her budget discourse.

While addressing the Upper House after the Opposition staged a walkout, FM Sitharaman said, “It is unfortunate that the Opposition, particularly a senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge who stood up to say his views on what he heard of the budget yesterday. I would think, and maybe it’s a bit too much to expect, that in the honour of democracy, at least the Opposition would have stayed here to listen to what I have to respond.”





