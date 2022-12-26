December 26, 2022
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to a private ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to a private ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday, according to reports. While the reason behind her hospitalisation is yet to be known, some reports claimed she was admitted for a routine check-up. Several people took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.




