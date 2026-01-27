Home

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman set to script history with 9th consecutive budget; Meet the five key officials responsible for preparing the financial statement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a record ninth consecutive budget on February 1. Here’s a look at the officials who are behind the budget formation.

Why is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Union budget historic?

Union Budget 2026-27: Who are the faces behind Union Budget?

1. V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser

2. M Nagaraju, Financial Services Secretary

3. Arunish Chawla, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary

4. Arvind Shrivastava, Revenue Secretary

5. Anuradha Thakur, Economic Affairs Secretary

In a significant development in the history of Indian financial system, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a record ninth consecutive budget on February 1. Taking her closer to the record of 10 budgets that were presented by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai over different time periods, the historic 9th Union budget will print her name in the golden books of Indian economic history. The significance of the budget can be highlighted from the fact that the Finance Minister is scheduled to present thein the Lok Sabha amid the ongoing global trade related uncertainties.The third full Budget of Modi 3.0 government is being looked from across the globe as it comes after the massive India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in the backdrop of 7.4 per cent growth rate and uncertain geopolitical environment. However, this story will not talk about the global implications of the Budget. Rather, it will talk about the key officials who are involved in the process to frame the Union Budget 2026-27.The critical inputs provided by the office of the Chief Economic Adviser like forecasting economic growth, analysing sectoral performance (agriculture, industry, services) and assessing global risks play a very important role in the formation of Union Budget as they define the overall macroeconomic context for the financial statement.The Department of Financial Services oversees the financial health of public sector banks, insurance companies and pension systems along with an active involvement in driving financial inclusion schemes and social security schemes of the government, thus playing a very significant role in the Union Budget.The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management is responsible for the government’s disinvestment and privatisation roadmap where the secretary manages the non-tax revenue targets derived from selling stakes in CPSEs, thus playing a key role in the Union Budget.The team of the Revenue Secretary is responsible for the tax proposals (Part B of the Budget Speech) as it team handles direct taxes — income tax, corporate tax — and indirect taxes (GST, customs), which are very key for taking taxation decisions in the Union Budget.Last but not the least, Economic Affairs Secretary is the primary architect of the Budget. As the head of the department, she is the key official deciding the allocation of resources and the macro-economic framework for 2026-27.