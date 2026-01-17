Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) has appointed Gagan Mangal as Head of Communications, effective 12 January 2026. Based in Gurugram, Mangal will lead communications for NMIPL, reporting to Katherine Zachary, Vice President – International Communications, and working closely with Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, NMIPL. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “We are pleased to welcome Gagan to Nissan Motor India at a pivotal time in our journey. He brings deep automotive communications expertise and a strong understanding of the Indian media landscape. As we accelerate our brand resurgence and prepare for exciting product launches, Gagan’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our communications strategy and building a compelling Nissan narrative in India.” Mangal joins Nissan from Volkswagen India, where he was heading Press and Marketing Communications. A management graduate, he brings over 18 years of extensive experience in corporate communications and marketing, having worked with leading automotive OEMs including Volkswagen and Hyundai. Throughout his career, Mangal has played a key role in driving integrated communications strategies across product launches, large-scale events, brand strategy and campaigns. In his previous roles, he was responsible for shaping communications strategy, building strong media narratives, and managing relationships with national and regional media. Gagan Mangal, Head of Communications, Nissan Motor India said, “I am truly excited to join Nissan Motor India at this pivotal moment in its growth and transformation journey. India remains a priority market for Nissan, with significant opportunities to strengthen brand relevance, trust, and customer connection. I look forward to collaborating closely with teams across India and globally to craft a clear, confident, and customer‑centric narrative one that reflects Nissan’s global ambitions while resonating authentically with audiences in India.” In his new role, Mangal will play a pivotal role in Nissan’s brand resurgence journey in India, supporting upcoming product launches and strengthening the company’s communications and media engagement efforts. “Gagan brings deep automotive communications expertise and a strong understanding of the Indian media landscape,” said Katherine Zachary, Vice President – International Communications. “We are confident his leadership will be instrumental as Nissan enters an exciting new phase in India.”