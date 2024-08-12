Nissan Launches ‘Freedom Offer’ – a Special Bonanza on the Magnite for All Defence, Central Paramilitary & State Police Forces

Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) launched its ‘Freedom Offer special bonanza for all defence personnel and central / state police departments on its bestselling Big, Bold and Beautiful Nissan Magnite. The bonanza can be availed by booking the car via the CSD route which gives tax benefits to India’s Defence Forces personnel and Nissan has extended the same bonanza to all Central Paramilitary & State Police forces personnel across India.

The ‘Freedom Offer’ special bonanza pricing has been designed to replicate the introductory prices of the car when it was launched back in December 2020, specifically as a special bonanza for the India’s Armed Forces and Central / State Security services.

For the Indian Armed Forces, the CSD Ex-Showroom Price will be:

Category Magnite XE Magnite XL Magnite XV Ex-Showroom Price (INR) Rs 5,99,900 Rs 7,04,000 Rs 7,82,000 CSD Ex-Showroom Price* Rs 4,99,000 Rs 5,39,990 Rs 6,29,000 Savings Rs 1,00,900 Rs 1,64,010 Rs 1,53,000

For the Central Paramilitary Forces & State Police Forces, the Ex-Showroom price will be:

Category Magnite XE Magnite XL Magnite XV Magnite XE AMT Magnite GEZA CVT Ex-Showroom Price (INR) ₹5,99,900 ₹7,04,000 ₹7,82,000 ₹6,59,900 ₹9,84,000 Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar Ex-Showroom Price* ₹5,65,900 ₹6,04,000 ₹6,97,000 ₹5,94,900 ₹9,09,000

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said on the launch of the Freedom Offer, “As we commemorate Independence Day, we are proud to present our Big, Bold, and Beautiful Nissan Magnite to our Armed Forces, Central Paramilitary Forces & State Police Forces personnel at a never-before special price. We deeply honour the real heroes of our nation—our defence and paramilitary personnel—whose sacrifices ensure our safety and freedom. It is our privilege to extend this special offer as a gesture of gratitude for their unwavering dedication and service.”



Customers can contact the Nissan Motor India ‘Freedom Offer’ Exclusive Helpdesk Contact at +91 99993 13930.

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) recently celebrated its third consecutive year of achieving 30,000+ sales with its Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV, the Nissan Magnite. This remarkable milestone reaffirms the Magnite’s position as a game-changer in the Indian automotive market. Nissan has designed the ‘Freedom Offer’ as a gesture of gratitude & respect to the Indian Armed Forces, Central Paramilitary & State Police Forces of India for their unwavering commitment, sacrifice and dedication to India’s security and has setup a special desk for fast tracking bookings and deliveries to ensure of access and peace of mind for the customers.



Since its launch, Nissan has introduced multiple variants of the Magnite to meet the evolving needs of Indian customers, including the Turbo, MT, the most affordable AMT, and the CVT. Last June, the Magnite achieved a significant production milestone—the rollout of its 100,000th Magnite from its Alliance plant (RNAIPL) in Chennai and it recently completed the sale of the 100,000th domestic sale of the same in January 2024 followed by crossing 30,000 exports milestone in April 2024.