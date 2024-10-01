Nisschal Zaveri Pays Homage to Jagjit Singh at Salaam-e-Jagjit in Delhi

Salaam-e-Jagjit, a heartfelt homage to the iconic Jagjit Saheb, recently concluded at Siri Fort Auditorium in Delhi, captivating the audience with a powerful showcase of Jagjit Singh’s most cherished songs. The event, presented by Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., featured acclaimed ghazal singer, producer and composer Nisschal Zaveri, accompanied by a talented group of musicians, who paid homage to the legacy of Jagjit Singh and brought his songs to life. The audience were also honored with the presence of MaestroUstaad Amjad Ali Khan and wife Mrs Subhalaxmi Khan, the voice of Delhi Metro, Mr. Shaami Narang and Ms. Kanchan Prasad Director General, Doordarshan who graced the show with their presence.

Salaam-e-Jagjit by Nisschal Zaveri pays homage to Jagjit Singh

Zaveri, known for his dedication to the art of ghazals, delivered a series of performances that echoed the timeless charm of Singh’s music. Singing along to a series of ghazals like Pyaar Ka Pehla Khat, Aahista Aahista, and more, the audience immersed themselves in an evening of evocative melodies and cherished classics, celebrating Jagjit Singh’s musical contribution and his profound influence on the Indian music diaspora. Nisschal also paid a tribute to India’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday with Lag Ja Gale.

Reflecting on the event, Nisschal Zaveri shared, “Performing Jagjit Saheb’s music is always a deeply moving experience for me and this was no different. His songs possess a rare ability to connect with every listener, transcending age and time and I feel honored to have had the opportunity to share his music with an audience that reveres his work as much as I do. Salaam-e-Jagjit was a humble effort to keep his legacy alive through the music that defined an era.”

The event which was completely sold out concluded with an enthusiastic applause, led by a standing ovation from Ustaad Amjad Ali Khanas the audience acknowledged the performances. It was a fitting celebration of music, memory, and the indomitable spirit of a maestro whose songs continue to inspire generations.