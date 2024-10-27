Home

Nita Ambani, who is the founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation launched the New Health Seva Plan, prioritising vital screenings and treatments for children, adolescent girls, and women.

Nita Ambani launches new project, set to affect over 100000 women and children, the plan is to…

Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani on Saturday launched the New Health Seva Plan to provide essential screenings and treatments for women, children, and adolescent girls. As Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital marks its 10th anniversary, this project aims to celebrate the milestone by offering substantial, cost-free medical aid.

New Health Seva Plan

This groundbreaking initiative seeks to offer cost-free diagnosis and treatment services for congenital heart disease to 50,000 kids. Moreover, an equal number of women can avail themselves of comprehensive breast and cervical cancer screening at no cost. The icing on the cake? The initiative also encompasses free cervical cancer vaccinations for 10,000 teenage girls.

What Ambani Said?

During the launch of New Health Seva Plan Ambani said, “For 10 years, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has been driven by our vision to make world-class healthcare accessible and affordable to every Indian. Together, we have touched millions of lives and offered hope to countless families. As we celebrate this milestone, we have launched a New Health Seva Plan, free of cost, for children and women from marginalised communities. We believe that good health is the foundation of a prosperous nation, and healthy women and children are the bedrock of a thriving society.”

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital

Over the past 10 years, the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has left an indelible mark on about 2.75 million lives, including over 150,000 young ones. Standing as a beacon of excellence, it furnishes four-star clinical care, heavily relying on cutting-edge technology. Their noteworthy accomplishments encompass executing over 500 organ transplants, with an impressive record of six transplants pulled off within a single day, consequently playing a significant part in preserving countless lives.

Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, since opening its doors, has extended its service to more than 2.75 million folks, including over 150,000 kids. The hospital boasts of successes like conducting over 500 organ transplants, a feat that included a remarkable six transplants in a day. Recognized as the top multi-specialty hospital in India, it remains at the forefront in maintaining top-tier healthcare, backed by global accreditations for quality assurance and sustainability.












