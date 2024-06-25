Home

News

Nita Ambani Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Offers First Wedding Invitation Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

Nita Ambani, businesswoman and philanthropist was recently seen in Varanasi where she visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, to offer the first wedding invitation of his son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. Here’s how Mukesh Ambani’s wife spent her time in the religious city…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Nita Ambani Visits Varanasi

Nita Ambani At Kashi Vishwanath Temple: The Ambani family has been in the news for the past few months, majorly because of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who are all set to tie the knot next month in Mumbai. The last wedding for this generation in the Ambani family, there have been two absolutely lavish pre-wedding celebrations that will lead up to the Anant-Radhika Wedding on July 12, 2024. Weeks before the wedding, Anant Ambani’s mother, businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh to offer the first wedding invitation of her son and to-be-daughter-in-law.

Nita Ambani Offers First Wedding Invite Of Anant-Radhika At Kashi Vishwanath

As mentioned earlier, ahead of her youngest son Anant Ambani’s wedding, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Nita Ambani visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings, and offered the first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva. After offering prayers at the temple, she spoke to the media about her purpose for visiting Kashi Vishwanath. She said, “I offered prayers to lord Shiva. I am feeling very blessed. Today I came here with the invitation for the wedding of Anant and Radhika to offer it to the almighty. I came here after 10 years. I am happy to see the development here.”

Nita Ambani Attends Ganga Aarti, Eats Chaat And Interacts With Locals

Apart from visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offering prayers, clad in a beautiful pink banarsi saree and gorgeous jewellery, Nita Ambani also attended the Ganga Aarti. On visiting the temple after 10 years, Nita Ambani expressed her excitement and told ANI, “It is my fortune that I have come here during Ganga Aarti. It feels so good…There is so much ‘Shakti’ here.” After the temple visit, Nita Ambani also visited a chaat shop and interacted with locals.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Date, Venue

The highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant will take place on July 12 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to the traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad, where attendees will receive divine blessings. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in ‘Indian chic.’

The Ambani family has organised two pre-wedding functions for the couple; the first one took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat which was attended by celebrities from across the world including Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Gautam Adani among others. The second pre-wedding happened in this month happened in Italy and it was a cruise; again, attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and MS Dhoni among others.

(Inputs from ANI)











