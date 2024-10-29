Home

Nita Ambani’s Diwali gift to Reliance employees, a hamper containing idols of …, watch viral video

The Diwali hamper presented by the foundation aligned with the theme of empowerment and featured items thoughtfully handcrafted by local artisans.

During the festive season, Nita Ambani’s Reliance Foundation sent thoughtfully curated Diwali gift hampers to business associates and acquaintances. Videos of the gift hampers are getting viral on social media. Established by Mukesh Ambani in 2010, the Reliance Foundation now led by Nita Ambani, serves as the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries. The foundation is dedicated to a variety of initiatives, including rural development, education, healthcare, disaster relief, sports, and women’s empowerment.

The Diwali hamper presented by the foundation aligned with the theme of empowerment and featured items thoughtfully handcrafted by local artisans. Alongside Diwali-inspired gifts such as a small silver Ganesh idol and a diya crafted by visually-impaired artisans, the hamper included a packet of almonds, dhoop sticks with a stand, and a set of table linens from Swadesh, the Foundation’s initiative dedicated to preserving and promoting traditional Indian textiles and crafts.

This Dhanteras, Swadesh by Reliance Foundation invites you to celebrate tradition and prosperity at the #NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre! pic.twitter.com/Hikmw0XyNb — Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc_india) October 29, 2024

RJ Rajas Jain shared a video of the Diwali hamper he received from Nita Ambani’s Reliance Foundation. The note that came with the hamper read: “May the warm glow of diyas fill your homes with happiness and your hearts with love. As the festival of lights illuminates your lives, may it bring prosperity and good health to you and your loved ones. Shubh Deepawali.”











